Mayor Goff Reminds Businesses To Act Responsibly

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is today urging all businesses to act responsibly as Auckland continues with another 12 days of Level 3 COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am concerned to hear reports of price gouging, especially for items that Aucklanders consider essential at the moment, like masks,” said Mayor Goff.

“I am asking all businesses to act with integrity and to act responsibly when it comes to pricing as Auckland remains in Level 3.

“We had similar concerns during the last lockdown and it would be unfortunate to see a repeat this time around.

“I appreciate businesses are operating under difficult circumstances right now and many are going above and beyond to help their customers. But if a few act irresponsibly, this can taint the many.”

Aucklanders worried about prices being inflated can contact MBIE on pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz or go to pricewatch.consumerprotection.govt.nz/

ENDS

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url