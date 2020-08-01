Match Reports | Rd 7 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League



Match reports from round seven of the SAS Fox Memorial Premiership, played on August 1.

Otahuhu 10 Pt Chevalier 38

Pt Chevalier were in fine touch as they downed fellow top-four side Otahuhu on the road, with half Kauri Aupouri-Puketapu scoring twice in the win. The Pirates dominated the opening exchanges and took a big lead into the break, and while they couldn’t match that intensity in the second half they were far too good for the Leopards on the day.

Mt Albert 24 Northcote 12

Mt Albert assumed the competition lead with a 12-point win over Northcote, retaining control of the Roope Rooster challenge trophy in the process and winning the Zae Wallace Memorial Cup. Northcote hit the lead early, but Mt Albert were back in front by half-time and went on with the game, with forwards Preston Riki and Isaiah Vagana the standouts.

Glenora 30 Te Atatu 20

A pair of tries to prop Caleb Uele helped Glenora to victory over Te Atatu, after the Bears had trailed the Roosters at half time. A couple of early tries in the second half saw the Bears hit the front and they never looked back from there.

Howick 48 Bay Roskill 8

A 42-point haul in the opening 40 minutes set Howick up for a big win over Bay Roskill, who showed admirable character to win the second half despite the lopsided scoreline. Wings Jesse Keven and Reid Cooke both scored hat tricks for the Hornets in the win.

Papakura 10 Richmond 48

Richmond piled on 34 points in the second half to record a comfortable win over Papakura, having led just 14-4 at the break. Jeremiah Poutu scored twice, while it was a special occasion for the Kosi family, with Pulou making his first division debut alongside older brother Edward, and both players scoring tries.

Mangere East 24 Marist 32

A Ray Tuaimalo-Vaega hat trick was the difference for Marist in an eight-point win over Mangere East, with the Saints claiming their third win on the trot. Marist led 18-14 at the break and found another gear in the second 40 minutes.

