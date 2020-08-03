Match Reports | Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women’s Competitions

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Match reports from round six of the Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership and Championship competitions, played on August 2.

Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women’s Premiership (first division)

Mt Albert 0 Manurewa 58

Manurewa remain first division leaders following a comfortable win over Mt Albert, who fought bravely with just 12 players for much of the match due to injuries. Both Kere Matua and Mary-Jane Finau scored three tries in the win.

Papakura 26 Richmond 12

An Alexis Thompson hat trick helped Papakura get home over Richmond in a rematch of last year’s Premiership Grand Final. Papakura led 12-0 at the break, and while Richmond were much improved in the second period, the Sea Eagles did enough to pick up their fourth win of 2020.

Ponsonby BYE

Rd 6 Farrelly Photos Women’s Championship (second division)

Glenora 6 Te Atatu 86

Te Atatu piled on 50 points in the second half to win big over local rivals Glenora. Mikayla Enosa, Katelyn Vaha’akolo and Karli Hansen all scored four tries in the victory.

Manukau 28 Pukekohe 20

The accurate boot of Platinum Marsters played a key role in Manukau edging past Pukekohe. The Magpies led 12-8 at the break before pulling away in the second half.

Otara 30 Otahuhu 16

Otahuhu remain undefeated competition leaders after powering past the Scorpions at Ngati Otara Park. The match saw a return to the field for former Kiwi Fern Leah Witehira, who was among the standouts for Otahuhu.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url