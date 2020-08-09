on It’s Time To Experience The Gawkiest Threesome Of The Year!

Press Release – Gawky Productions

After a sell-out season at Auckland’s Q Theatre, Gawky Productions is bringing PLAY to the capital.

PLAY invites you into the world of modern-day gay dating, with all the haughtiness, hilarity, and heartbreak. One’s polyamorous, the second is monogamous, and the third wants an open relationship – it’s the worst kind of love triangle.

Inspired by true events, PLAY was written over a weekend in September 2019. Accepted into Q Theatre’s ‘Summer at Q’ programme, PLAY was workshopped by the director and cast and had its world premiere in February 2020.

PLAY is Liam Coleman’s first foray writing for theatre. He will be guided by director Tom Sainsbury, who will be working on his fifty-fourth theatrical production.

The ‘actors prove as masterful at deadpan comic delivery as they are at selling the painful love triangle.’

– NZ HERALD

‘A seamless blend of comedy and drama that deftly explores commitment and monogamy.’

– NZ HERALD

PLAY was originally set to be performed in March, but the season was cancelled due to Covid.

“I’m so grateful we’ve been given a second chance to share this story with Wellington. Can’t wait to get the gang back together again and perform somewhere other than ‘home’.”

– LIAM COLEMAN

Gawky Productions started in 2018 with a dedication to tell LGBTQ stories.

PLAY promises to be a night of heartfelt laughs, with a side of gut punch. Hosted by BATS Theatre, PLAY will be performed 3rd- 12thof September 2020.

Tickets available at: bats.co.nz/whats-on/play/

