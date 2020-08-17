Isolation And Loneliness To Be Explored At Women’s Forum

Press Release – Heretaunga Women’s Centre

The Heretaunga Women’s Centre, based in Hastings, is gearing up for its annual September month long celebrations. Amanda Meynell Centre Manager says “This is a special time for the Centre. It is an opportunity for us to reflect on the strength of women who have paved the way for where we are today, as well as celebrating women in our community with a month of special and diverse events at a reasonable cost”.

The Womens forum (I’m Dancing by Myself: When alone means lonely) will be a high light of the celebrations. The keynote speaker is Professor Merryn Gott from Auckland University. Merryn has been involved in research following Covid 19 on the effects of isolation and she is known to be a dynamic and engaging speaker. She was recognised as the 2016 NEXT Woman of the Year for Health and Science and In 2019 she was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand, Te Apārangi.



Merryn Gott

Following Merryn’s talk, Jan Bolwell playwright, performer, choreographer, dance educator and director of Wellington’s Crows Feet Dance Collective, will perform a dance and give a short talk on her Crow’s Feet dance company – which is a company of mature women dancers. Jan also received the NZ Order of Merit for contribution to dance and theatre in the 2020 New year’s Honours.



Jan Bolwell

This year the special September celebrations start off with a movie night, Radioactive about the life of Marie Curie and end with a lunch for women on the 27thSeptember at the Heretaunga women’s centre. The centre always celebrates in September to coincide with Suffragette celebrations.

The Women’s Centre is busy all year with activities such as self-development, healthy living and self-interest courses from a range of qualified facilitators. Women at the centre can choose from courses aimed at developing social skills and making new friends, to activities designed to promote healing and wellbeing, or support services which provide advocacy and help for women generally and individually.

Movie Night: Radioactive 7th Sept 5.30 pm nibbles Movie 6pm Focal Cinemas

Forum: I’m Dancing by Myself: When alone means lonely Friday 18th Sept 4.30 t0 6.30pm With Merryn Gott and Venue: C3 Church and conference centre Hastings. Tickets on Eventbrite

Suffragette Day Activity walk and facts 21st Sept. Start from the Heretaunga Women’s centre in Memorial Park. (Free)

Talk and Lunch 27th September 11.30am Mystery Guest at Heretaunga Women’s Centre (Free)

