on Improved Murphys Road Now Reopen To Traffic

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Murphys Road in Flat Bush is now reopen as a four-lane road following improvements.

Auckland Transport (AT) transformed a section of the rural road, between Ormiston and Flat Bush roads, to one that can cope with the 15,600 vehicles using it each day.

The project, which started in 2017, recognised Flat Bush as an area that will experience significant development in the coming years.

This growth needed to be supported by building or improving arterial roads, bus routes, pedestrian and cycling connections.

The $29.5m project was built by Fulton Hogan.

Howick Local Board chair Adele White says she is thrilled to see Murphys Road open again.

“It is looking great and certainly provides easy access to the many new developments in the area.”

The work included building new walking and cycling facilities, to provide safe pedestrian access across Murphys Road.

“This project will improve daily life for residents in the Flat Bush and Ormiston area,” says David Nelson, AT’s Portfolio Delivery Director (Projects).

“The Murphys Road improvements will go a long way to support the significant development that we expect to see in the area.”

Improvement works to Murphys Road included:

Construction of a stream crossing to replace the existing culvert near Ormiston Road, which was built in 1966 and no longer met design standards.

Construction of a shared path along the entire length of Murphys Road.

New traffic signals at the intersection of Murphys Road and Kerrykeel Drive.

New signalised pedestrian and cycle crossing points north of Geranium Avenue.

New signalised pedestrian crossing south of Horsefields Drive.

A shared path on the south side of the culvert linking to the existing park cycleway.

Undergrounding of overhead services.

Landscaping and planting works.

Streetlight installation.

See more: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/murphys-road-upgrade/

