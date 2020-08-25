Hospitality Paying Price For Govt Border Failures

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

New Zealand’s hospitality sector is paying a heavy price for the Government’s bungling of the border, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Today’s petition is a plea for help from a sector on its knees. Hospitality, tourism and travel agents have been hit the hardest by the Government’s border failure and they need more targeted assistance from the Government to save businesses, jobs and livelihoods.

“Lockdown has had a disproportionate effect on hospitality businesses, with 12 per cent of them preparing to close within the next 30 days as a result of the latest Level 3 lockdown. This is at least 13,000 jobs which could be lost, and this figure will only rise if restrictions continue.

“The hospitality sector contributes more than $11 billion to the economy and employs more than 133,000 people across the country.

“Had the Government managed the border properly many of these businesses would be trading today. Instead because of the Government’s systematic failures, jobs and businesses are being lost. Every job represents a family who now doesn’t know how they are going to pay their bills.

“The Government must release all its advice so businesses in Auckland and around the country understand why it’s not business as usual yet. New Zealand cannot afford to yo-yo in and out of lockdown.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url