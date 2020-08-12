Comments Off on ‘Government Needs To Release Details About How Community Transmission Happened’

Press Release – Waikato Chamber of Commerce

Frustration, anger and confusion appear to be the initial reaction from businesses in the Waikato after the announcement yesterday of new community transmission in Auckland, says Waikato Chamber of Commerce executive director Don Good.

“We were only just starting to come back and rebuild, businesses are already on low reserves, low in confidence and now they have to look at the possibility of closing again if we move in to Alert Level 3 or 4.”

Good said that the Government has had 4 months to prepare for a resurgence and hoped that their plan would be communicated quickly and not bit by bit. Another lockdown period for any business will be devastating for the economy.

“The Government needs to be held to account with details released about how community transmission has occurred including any details managed isolation facilities.”

