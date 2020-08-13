Comments Off on Governing Body Calls For Halt To Motorcycling Events

Press Release – Bikesport NZ

The governing body for motorcycle sports in New Zealand has called a halt to all but two events, from this weekend forward, in response to the recent heightening of COVID-19 pandemic controls.

Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ) president Noel May today said that “the board of governance has met and decided not to allow any MNZ-permitted event to go ahead” for this weekend, except for two trials events.

With the Government announcing at midday on Tuesday that the greater Auckland area would have its COVID virus response raised to Level Three and the rest of the country raised to Level Two, MNZ said the hosting clubs “did not have the resources to adequately manage social distancing”.

He said that, apart from the two trials events this weekend, permission to run all other motorcycling events has been withdrawn.

“Once we have a clearer picture, we will reassess the situation early next week,” he said.

“Caution is the key word here. MNZ wants to put the health of its members and the rest of the wider community first, ahead of any sporting activity.”

