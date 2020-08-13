Finance Now Focuses On Staff Welfare

Press Release – Finance Now

Finance Now is focused on supporting public health measures, supporting its staff, and continuing to operate its Auckland-based operations remotely in accordance with its business continuity plan.

Finance Now CEO Phil Ellison says the company had strong contingency plans in place and acted immediately to put these into action when advised a staff member had tested positive for Covid-19.

“We informed our staff of the situation as soon as we were aware of it, advising them our Auckland premise would be closed forthwith and they should work remotely until further notice.

“Having prioritised our staff’s welfare through that immediate instruction to work from home, we have communicated regularly with them to provide updates on the guidance relating to testing and isolation procedures, as per advice from public health officials,” says Mr Ellison.

A dedicated Covid-19 testing station was set-up at Finance Now’s Mt Eden office today, to provide rapid testing for all of its staff and their immediate bubbles.

As the company is continuing to operate remotely, there is no change to staff’s remuneration. However, anyone that has tested positive for Covid-19 is on sick leave, under new, extended Covid-19-specific sick leave provisions that the company put in place in March as a contingency.

“The welfare of our staff is our absolute priority, and we are doing everything we can to support them and their families, as well as to support the wider public health response and do our bit as part of the team of five million,” said Mr Ellison.

In addition to its Auckland operations continuing remotely, Finance Now’s Invercargill office remains open under alert Level 2 protocols as there has been no travel/in-person contact between personnel of the two offices for over two weeks.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url