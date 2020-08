on Fatal Crash – Update: Serious Crash In Clover Park, Auckland – Counties Manukau

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on Boundary Road in Clover Park, Auckland.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6.20pm.

The road remains closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

