Don McGlashan Announces October New Zealand Tour!

August 19, 2020

Press Release – Under the Radar

 

One of Aotearoa’s most beloved songwriters, Don McGlashan, has today announced a nationwide New Zealand tour.

Performing brand new songs from his next, soon-to-be-recorded album, along with plenty of gems from his sprawling back catalogue, Don will play a string of shows with a full band comprising the mighty talents of Shayne P Carter (Dimmer, Straightjacket Fits), bassist/guitarist extraordinaire James Duncan (Dimmer, SJD, Punches) and legendary drummer/percussionist Chris O’Connor (Phoenix Foundation).

We’ll definitely be road-testing an album’s worth of new songs, plus stomping purposefully through those parts of my back catalogue that everyone can agree on.” McGlashan promises. There’ll also be a lot of loud guitar, although Shayne is an award-winning author now, so he may just want to sit in a plush leather chair on stage, looking thoughtful and taking questions from the audience.”

DON McGLASHAN & THE OTHERS

Wed Oct 28 – Wellington – San Fran
Thur Oct 29 – Christchurch – Cassels Blue Smoke
Fri Oct 30 – Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Oct 31 – Dunedin Craft Beer & Food Festival*
Sat Nov 7 – Auckland – Hollywood Avondale

Tickets from UnderTheRadar.co.nz 
* Tickets from Ticketmaster

