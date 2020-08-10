Comments Off on Doc Edge Takes Over the Civic for a Day

Photo credit: Aretha Franklin at The Apollo, Donaldson Collection, Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images, Courtesy of HBO

Documentary New Zealand Trust and Auckland Live present

Doc Edge at The Civic

To celebrate being able to return to the cinema, Doc Edge and Auckland Live will premiere three extraordinary films at Auckland’s iconic venue, The Civic, on Sunday 30 August, including a free screening of Emmy-nominee The Apollo.

Doc Edge was the first NZ film festival to run online this year. 83 documentaries were enjoyed by an audience of more than 70,000 across the whole of Aotearoa.

Now, Auckland Live and Doc Edge are proud to offer people a chance to come together to enjoy the big screen experience.

Everybody can watch the acclaimed music doc, The Apollo, for free thanks to HBO Documentary Films and Oscar-winning filmmaker, Roger Ross Williams. The film chronicles the unique history of Harlem’s famous cathedral of culture, renowned for launching the careers of so many artists including Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye, Billie Holiday, and Ella Fitzgerald.

Partially shot during lockdown, The Man on the Island by Simon Mark Brown will have its world premiere. The film tells the story of Colin McLaren and one tiny island in the Hauraki Gulf, Rakino – off the grid, challenging and stunningly beautiful. The 77-year-old artistic, philosophical and erudite McLaren moved to the remote island thirty years ago. His path to an isolated lifestyle unwittingly reflects society’s current plight in a pandemic.

A 2020 Sundance Festival award-winner, The Painter and the Thief by Norwegian director Benjamin Ree, follows the unlikely relationship of Czech artist Barbora Kysilkova and the thief who stole her paintings. When he is severely hurt in a car crash and needs full-time care, she becomes his closest ally and an inextricable bond forms that will forever link these lonely souls. The Guardian declared the film “The year’s most moving documentary”.

Tickets for The Man on the Island and The Painter and the Thief are $18 each (service fees may apply). Early bookings are recommended.

SCHEDULE – SUNDAY 30 AUGUST:

1.00 PM – The Apollo – Free screening, General Admission, tickets must be reserved.

3.30 PM – The Man on the Island – Followed by a Q&A with director Simon Mark Brown and artist Colin McLaren.

6.00 PM – The Painter and the Thief

Tickets on sale at Ticketmaster, Wednesday 12 August, 9 AM.

For more information, and to keep up to speed with Doc Edge, visit docedge.nz, or follow Doc Edge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

https://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/

