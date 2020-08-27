Diversity Awards NZ™ To Be Streamed Live
The 2020 Diversity Awards NZ™ will be streamed live online.
The awards are set to be announced on Wednesday, 16 September at Auckland’s Sky City Theatre.
But the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the community has created uncertainty about how many people will be able to attend.
Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says it’s important that all entrants and everyone in the workplace diversity and inclusion community can be part of this celebration.
“That’s why we have decided that, for the first time in the 23-year history of the awards programme, the announcement will also be available live online,” Maretha says.
“Covid-19 is providing all organisations with the opportunity to challenge themselves to try new ways of doing things, and Diversity Works New Zealand is no exception.”
Details of where to view the awards will be made available closer to the date.
The awards attracted 85 entries across 10 categories, including 13 in the newly created Impact category.
An independent expert judging panel recognised 32 finalists for the work they are doing to advance a culture of inclusion in New Zealand workplaces.
The finalists are:
Breaking Barriers
Donald Beasley Institute
Downlights
Yellow NZ Ltd
Cultural Celebration
Department of Internal Affairs
Heartland Bank
Jasmax
MAS
Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award
AA Insurance
New Zealand Police
OMD New Zealand
Synlait Milk
Empowerment Award
Deloitte
DLA Piper New Zealand
Impact Award
Capability Group
State Services Commission and Ministry for Women
TupuToa
Rainbow Inclusion Award
Ministry of Education
Yellow NZ Ltd
Skills Highway Award
HEB Construction
Westco Lumber Limited
Tomorrow’s Workforce Award
Citycare Ltd
Fletcher Building and Girl Boss NZ
The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment
Watercare Services Limited
Walk the Talk Award
Naomi Ferguson, Inland Revenue
Tapeta Wehi, Te Wehi Haka – The Haka Experience
Tracey Taylor, Yellow NZ Ltd
Work Life Balance Award
Aurecon
Department of Internal Affairs
First Gas
Southern Cross Health Society
The Business Results Group Ltd – BRG
