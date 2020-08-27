on Diversity Awards NZ™ To Be Streamed Live

Comments Off on Diversity Awards NZ™ To Be Streamed Live

Press Release – Diversity Works

The 2020 Diversity Awards NZ™ will be streamed live online.

The awards are set to be announced on Wednesday, 16 September at Auckland’s Sky City Theatre.

But the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the community has created uncertainty about how many people will be able to attend.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit says it’s important that all entrants and everyone in the workplace diversity and inclusion community can be part of this celebration.

“That’s why we have decided that, for the first time in the 23-year history of the awards programme, the announcement will also be available live online,” Maretha says.

“Covid-19 is providing all organisations with the opportunity to challenge themselves to try new ways of doing things, and Diversity Works New Zealand is no exception.”

Details of where to view the awards will be made available closer to the date.

The awards attracted 85 entries across 10 categories, including 13 in the newly created Impact category.

An independent expert judging panel recognised 32 finalists for the work they are doing to advance a culture of inclusion in New Zealand workplaces.

The finalists are:

Breaking Barriers

Donald Beasley Institute

Downlights

Yellow NZ Ltd

Cultural Celebration

Department of Internal Affairs

Heartland Bank

Jasmax

MAS

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award

AA Insurance

New Zealand Police

OMD New Zealand

Synlait Milk

Empowerment Award

Deloitte

DLA Piper New Zealand

Impact Award

Capability Group

State Services Commission and Ministry for Women

TupuToa

Rainbow Inclusion Award

Ministry of Education

Yellow NZ Ltd

Skills Highway Award

HEB Construction

Westco Lumber Limited

Tomorrow’s Workforce Award

Citycare Ltd

Fletcher Building and Girl Boss NZ

The Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment

Watercare Services Limited

Walk the Talk Award

Naomi Ferguson, Inland Revenue

Tapeta Wehi, Te Wehi Haka – The Haka Experience

Tracey Taylor, Yellow NZ Ltd

Work Life Balance Award

Aurecon

Department of Internal Affairs

First Gas

Southern Cross Health Society

The Business Results Group Ltd – BRG

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url