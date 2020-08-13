COVID-19 Update: Traffic Congestion Near COVID Testing Sites

Press Release – Auckland Transport

A number of COVID-19 testing sites are operating today, including new pop-up centres.

There is traffic congestion around some of these sites and we would ask motorists to avoid them unless they are going for a test.

Some buses services have had to be diverted because of congestion particularly around the testing site in New North Rd and at Botany.

Remember under Alert Level 3 travel should be kept to a minimum.

The COVID testing sites are listed here: https://www.adhb.health.nz/about-us/news-and-publications/latest-stories/seven-new-pop-up-covid-19-testing-centres-open-in-auckland/

The best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

We all have an important part to play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. For the latest information and advice from Auckland Transport go to https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/covid-19/.

For Ministry of Health updates go to https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url