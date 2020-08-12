COVID-19 Testing In Hawke’s Bay

Press Release – Health Hawkes Bay

If people have cold or flu symptoms you need to stay home and get yourself tested for COVID-19, says Health Hawke’s Bay Medical Director Louise Haywood.

Testing centres are operating in Napier, Hastings, Wairoa and Central Hawke’s Bay. Dr Haywood says the highest priority is to test people who are symptomatic and/or have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

The symptoms include: a cough, a high temperature of at least 38°C, shortness of breath, sore throat, sneezing and runny nose and temporary loss of smell to get a COVID-19 test.

Dr Haywood says it doesn’t necessarily mean you have COVID-19 if you have these symptoms as they are similar to other more common illnesses, such as colds and flu.

“People who have recently been in Auckland or Rotorua only need a test if they are symptomatic or if they have been identified as a contact by public health.”

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 open 9am-5pm Mon-Sun.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 open 8am-8pm Mon-Sun.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 open 8.30am-5pm Mon-Fri.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Dr Haywood asks people to remain patient when ringing their general practice as receptionists are working as quickly as possible to answer busy phone lines.

“General practice is open for business and we will continue to provide care to our community.”

