Covid-19 Processes Costly For Business

While BusinessNZ welcomes the clarity on timeframes for moving down alert levels, Chief Executive Kirk Hope says exemption processing decisions and timeframes for Auckland businesses and their employees have cost them time and money when they can least afford it.

“These processes – including communications processes – must be of a much higher standard for the remainder of the time that Auckland is in alert level 3.

“The BusinessNZ network is keen to work with the Government on adapting and communicating guidelines for future alert level changes, so businesses can respond to their new environments quickly.”

