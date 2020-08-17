Comments Off on Conservation Website Launched To Connect Communities

Press Release – Auckland Council

Ever wanted to know what environmental activities are happening in your area?

Where your closest local community group to become involved with is?

Been wanting to learn how to take action in your backyard to enhance the natural environment?

Auckland Council’s conservation website Tiaki Tāmaki Makaurau | Conservation Auckland gives answers to all those questions.

Launching today, this one-stop shop is ready just in time to support Conservation Week.

“The newly created website helps Aucklanders to do good for conservation by providing them the tools and knowledge to take action to protect and improve the natural environment,” says Councillor Richard Hills, Chair of the Environment and Climate Change Committee.

The new site provides resources readily available to groups and the public to promote and grow effective and responsible conservation practices across the region.

For full details visit OurAuckland

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url