Community Urged To Seek Support And Show Kindness

Press Release – MidCentral District Health Board

People in the MidCentral region are being asked to show kindness, compassion and support to each other as the community works together to stamp out COVID-19.

The resurgence of COVID-19 in New Zealand, which has seen the Auckland region move back to Alert Level 3 and the rest of the country, including MidCentral, move to Alert Level 2, has impacted people’s mental and physical wellbeing.

MidCentral DHB Associate Director of Allied Health, Mental Health Robyn-Girling-Butcher said the uncertainty created by COVID-19 had led to heightened levels of stress, anxiety and isolation in many, but there was help available for those who needed it.

“It is always OK to ask for help. We have all been affected by COVID-19 in some way, so if you or someone you know needs support or guidance, please know there are many options available.”

Visit the MidCentral DHB COVID-19 website for information on help, support and resources available in our region, here: https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/

Call or text 1737 at any time for free, to talk to a trained counsellor if you are feeling overwhelmed, anxious, depressed or would just like someone to talk to.

Ms Girling-Butcher said one of the most vulnerable groups during the lockdown was older people, not just because of risk connected to transmission of COVID-19, but also for the feelings of isolation many felt as their whānau and friends kept their physical distance.

“In many cases whānau are keeping their distance from older relatives to keep them safe but there are still so many things you can do to make sure they are OK.

“If you or someone you know is in this vulnerable group, stay connected to each other. This could be a phone call, text message, email, or video call. Whichever you choose, it is important to reach out and check up on the ones you love.”

For those feeling isolated and disconnected from loved ones, there were things you could do to relieve the feelings, including:

Sticking to a schedule or routine

Limiting your time online

Moving your body daily

Exploring your local neighbourhood

Noticing and appreciating the small moments of joy

Staying connected to friends and whānau

Ms Girling-Butcher said everyone needed some support every now and again. If you or someone you know is struggling, there are free support services available.

“Continue to look after one another, be kind, and together we can stamp out this virus once again.”

If you or someone you know needs extra support through this time, there are resources available to help:

Free mental health and addiction support services: call or text 1737, or visit the 1737 website https://1737.org.nz

Healthline: phone 0800 611 116

Depression Helpline: phone 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Mental Health Crisis Team: phone 0800 653 357

Alcohol & Drug Helpline: phone 0800 787 797 or text 8681

Safe to talk: Sexual harm helpline: phone 0800 044 334 or text 4334

Gambling Helpline: phone 0800 654 655 or text 8006

Quitline: phone 0800 778 778 or text 4006

OUTline: phone 0800 688 5463

Youthline: phone 0800 376 633

Oranga Tamariki: phone 0508 326 45

Just a Thought: https://www.justathought.co.nz

More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

