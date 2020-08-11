on Community transmission of covid-19 returns to New Zealand with four cases

After 102 days of being covid-19 free the first cases of covid-19 in the community have returned, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said tonight

There are four cases in one family in south Auckland. There is no known contact with overseas travel.

Others in the family and close contacts have so far returned negative tests.

Video of the press conference from the prime minister and Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield

