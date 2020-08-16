on Clarification – When Using Public Transport During Alert Level 3

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Just a reminder, you should only use public transport when your journey is essential.

The Government have advised that you must maintain two metre physical distancing when outside your home including whilst on public transport.For clarification, the Government have also recommended that you wear a face mask or face covering while travelling on public transport.

Public transport timetable adjustments

The adjusted bus, train, and ferry timetable are now available on our AT Mobile app or by using Journey Planner on our website.

Buses are largely operating to a normal timetable, with cancellations to some late-night services.

Auckland Transport-run school bus services will not operate from Monday 17 August.

Trains have moved to a reduced frequency and will operate at slower speeds while KiwiRail carries out urgent track maintenance. You can use the journey planner feature in the AT Mobile app or Journey Planner on our website to find out your new train journey times.

Birkenhead, Bayswater, Stanley Bay, and Gulf Harbour ferry services will not operate. All other ferry services will operate to a reduced schedule.

If you need more help

The Britomart, Manukau Bus Station, New Lynn, Panmure, Smales Farm and Newmarket customer service centres are open but will have reduced staff numbers. Our call centre remains open if you need further assistance and can be contacted on (09) 366 6400.

Out and about in your neighbourhood

If you’re walking and cycling during Alert Level 3, make sure you maintain a two metre distance from other people. For information on cycling and walking, including maps and how-to videos, check out our website.

Once again, we’d like to thank you for your understanding and support. For the latest information about COVID-19, visit the Government’s website.

