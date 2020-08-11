Celebrating Ten Years: Artweek Brings Auckland To Life With Art

Press Release – Artweek Auckland



GLOW@Artweek, Windsor Reserve, Devonport, 2019.

While the city went into lockdown, art flourished in isolation. Now it’s time to come out and celebrate with Artweek Auckland in this, their tenth anniversary. The 2020 programme is bursting with everything that is art, delivering live experiences across Auckland. Ten precincts throughout the city invite punters to come together and get involved with all that Tāmaki Makaurau has to offer, with exhibitions, events, and the fruit of great partnerships with local businesses. From 10 – 18 October, there will be light shows, late nights, street art, music and more painting, photography, installation and sculpture than you can shake a stick at.

Late Night Art returns to the Heart of the City on 13 October, giving Auckland’s CBD a night filled with celebrations of art, including Urban Art Village, Changing Lanes and an Afro Party at Freyberg place, with afrobeats music and a catwalk, colourful in style and textile by local African designers and local galleries open late. At the Auckland Art Gallery and Central City Library, three emerging choreographers will showcase their work as part of the Pacific Dance New Zealand Choreographic Lab. In Stories From Windows, watch the windows of the St James come to life as stories and reflections from the lockdown period unfold, from Blob Collective, a studio focused on inspiring people through interactive art.

On Karangahape Road, Street Front is a creative collaboration between the business and arts communities of Karangahape, creating windows into the dynamic soul of Auckland’s most iconic inner-city street. Head to Monster Valley for Central Auckland, a celebration of the neighbourhood and the incredible artists which inhabit it, showcasing some of the current driving forces behind the art scene in the area. Artist Ashleigh Taupaki looks into ideas of non-human agency as it pertains to Māori concepts of identity and place-making in her exhibition Matā at RM Gallery.

In Grey Lynn, 12 contemporary artists from Aotearoa use photography to challenge prevailing power structures, identifying inadequacies and picturing alternatives in Undercurrents: Reimagining New Zealand at Trish Clark Gallery. Author and artist Bob Kerr pairs significant historical narratives with illustrative landscapes to give insight into New Zealand’s past and people with his exhibition What Happened Here at Whitespace Contemporary Art. At Föenander Galleries emerging artist Oliver Cain explores challenging issues around sexuality and the experiences of the queer community in his exhibition Relatively fruity.

Across in Ponsonby, support local artists in a night market celebrating the creative community at Studio One Toi Tū. At {Suite} Gallery – Absinthe Obscura Tasting Evening delve into the history and myths of absinthe, a favourite drink of artists, writers and mischief-makers, with a two hour tasting experience, including live performance and private viewing of their latest show featuring Ans Westra. At Fitzroy Lounge Bar embrace your inner creative voice with Art Yoga, a project based on an artistic and meditational path that incorporates colours and music to guide you towards a deep reflection and discovery of yourself.

Venture North where for the sixth year in Devonport, GLOW returns to showcase playful light pavilions created by Unitec’s second year architecture students. At the Bruce Mason Centre, Da Vinci Talk is an exhibition that showcases the works of Chinese art university students and promotes a cross-cultural exchange between China and New Zealand. The Lake House Arts Centre welcomes the return of founding artists in a special exhibition Legacy of an Era.

Visit Newmarket for the opportunity to view the art from the Wallace Arts Trust Collection, accompanied by a piano recital by accomplished Italian-born New Zealand pianist Flavio Villani with An evening of Art and Music at Rannoch. Internationally recognised artists Scott Eady presents Images of Love, his vibrant and whimsical works will be exhibited at Lewis Eady alongside the Steinway SPIRIO – a self playing piano, a masterpiece of artistry and engineering. At Sanderson Contemporary, painter Brendan McGorry reimagines art history through a familiar New Zealand lens; famous historic paintings are reworked into modern scenarios and local landscapes with his exhibition When the Storm Ends.

Out South it’s all about getting involved at the Pah Homestead. There’s an opportunity for kids to get crafty with a free Art Club and Play With Clay, a workshop for children of all ages to make wonderful creations using clay. Experience art through music during the Sunday Concert Series with Flamenco!, an evening of traditional Spanish dance, poetry, song and live music. Or drop in for a unique experience of music and art with Music at Midday, pull up a chair and take in the performance or just listen to the music in the background as you wander through the exquisite gallery spaces.

Head East to Auckland’s longest running street art festival, Bradley Lane Project, taking place during Artweek with live painting, exhibitions, mural tours and more. In a celebration of the place we call home 13 artists present Neighbourhood, a group exhibition at Turua Gallery.

In Parnell immerse yourself in the sculptural impasto oil paintings by artist Peter Hackett with his exhibition The Honeymooners’ Bed at Parnell Gallery. Explore Parnell on 17 October with Parnell Day, including a talk and demonstration by leading New Zealand landscapist Simon Williams at the International Art Centre. At Kelliher Art Trust presents Landscape Paintings from the Collection, a selection of prize-winning landscape works, including work from Peter McIntyre and Austen Deans. Visit the Auckland War Memorial Museum for their new Secret Museum Tour and explore the underground world where many of their treasures are stored.

Explore out West at Muriwai Beach with sand artist Lesley Dixon, with a hands on free sand art session suitable for all ages, or take a tour visiting eight artists, seven studios and enjoy food and drink with Muriwai Art Degustation. At Kumeu Arts Centre photographer Kathy Servian showcases her award winning composite photography, as well as many of the dresses included in her images which she has made herself with her exhibition Inside My Head.

ARTWEEK AUCKLAND 10 – 18 OCTOBER 2020

Check out the full programme, which is now live at artweek.co.nz

