Celebrated Italian art exhibition reaches Auckland

Press Release – Italian Festival

Figure per Gianni Rodari – Illustrators for Gianni Rodari

Free entry

17 – 25 Oct 2020, 10am – 4pm daily

Newmarket Station Studio, 1 Newmarket Station Square, Auckland





A prestigious and colourful exhibition of Italian children’s book illustrators will open on 17 October in Newmarket for Artweek Auckland and the Italian Language Week in the World.

Travelling to New Zealand after launches in Bologna and San Francisco, Illustrators for Gianni Rodari (Figure per Gianni Rodari) will appeal to kids and adults alike. From a nation synonymous with art and style come these vibrant works brought together to celebrate the great children’s author Gianni Rodari on the centenary of his birth.

Rodari, who bears comparison with Margaret Mahy, was the first Italian writer to receive the prestigious Hans Christian Andersen Award, in 1970 (Mahy also received this ‘Nobel Prize of children’s literature’, in 2006). Rodari’s work includes fairy stories, nursery rhymes, short stories and novels, as well as his famous essay The Grammar of Fantasy.

Rodari’s work has been translated and reprinted the world over and remains an inexhaustible source of inspiration for numerous Italian illustrators, who down the years have put his words into pictures.

This exhibition showcases some of those artists who in the last fifty years have illustrated Rodari’s texts. From legends like Luzzati and Munari through to young contemporary artists, this exhibition gives a fascinating overview of Italian illustration excellence.

Featured artists: Bruno Munari, Emanuele Luzzati, Altan, Beatrice Alemagna, Gaia Stella, Olimpia Zagnoli, Manuel Fior, Alessandro Sanna, Valerio Vitali, Simona Mulazzani, Chiara Armellini, Anna Laura Cantone, Fulvio Testa, Maria Chiara Di Giorgio, Giulia Orecchia, Nicoletta Costa, Federico Maggioni, Francesca Ghermandi, Pia Valentinis, Vittoria Facchini, Elenia Beretta.

Organised internationally by: Fiera di Bologna, BCBF, Regione E-R, Regione E-R Cultura d’Europa, Einaudi Ragazzi, Vivere all’Italiana (MAECI).

Auckland edition in collaboration with: Italian Embassy in New Zealand, Dante Alighieri Society Auckland, Festival Italiano Auckland, Oratia Books, NEWMARKET.

Part of the Artweek Auckland 2020 Programme and the Italian Festival Season in Auckland

