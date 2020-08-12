Blood Donation Still Essential During Alert Level 3 & 2

Press Release – New Zealand Blood Service

As the country moves back into Level 3 (Auckland) and Level 2 (rest of NZ), New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) is reminding donors that blood donation continues to be an essential service, and all donor centres and mobile drives across the country remain safe places to visit during all lockdown levels.

“Blood donation is an essential service and NZBS has made significant preparations for this scenario. We have reinstated social distancing at all sites and donor hosts have returned to our donor centres within the Auckland supercity boundary to pre-screen donors before they enter,” says Asuka Burge, National Manager, Marketing and Communications New Zealand Blood Service.

“In line with Ministry of Health guidelines our donor centre and mobile blood drive teams across the country will be wearing masks. Donors are expected to wear masks when visiting a site, and we encourage them to bring their own. If they don’t have one, we will have some available on site.

“We ask any donor who feels unwell to contact us and cancel their appointment, this will allow us to rebook the appointment. Bookings are essential to ensure we can manage supply and demand of blood and blood products as we transition between alert levels across the country.

“The need for blood and blood products is constant, there is no substitute for blood. We continue to ask all eligible and healthy donors to book an appointment and maintain their commitment to donating blood or plasma.