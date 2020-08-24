Award-winning Waiheke Vineyard For Sale Offers Vintage Options For Investors

Press Release – Bayleys

The land and buildings sustaining an award-winning vineyard in one of Waiheke Island’s most commanding locations have been placed on the market for sale.

Peacock Sky, in the established rural residential area of Onetangi/Trig Hill, features a mature productive vineyard which was planted more than 20 years ago. Owners Connie Festa and Rob Meredith bought it in 2008, and have since developed the property and brand into a multi-award-winning vineyard.

Located at 152 Trig Hill Road in central Waiheke, on one of the island’s highest points, the site offers panoramic views – with available space mooted for development of a luxury residential retreat, destination restaurant or events facility.

The freehold land and buildings are now being marketed for sale by auction on September 9 through Bayleys Auckland Central and Bayleys Waiheke and Great Barrier. The Trig Hill Road property is being sold with vacant possession.

Salespeople Jayson Hayde, Matt Clifford and Sherryn El Bakary said the property consisted of more than 8.5 hectares of land, incorporating a 3.15-hectare vineyard which has produced an average harvest of around 12 tonnes over the past eight vintages.

Hayde said the vineyard contained some 6,500 plants – incorporating 1.12 hectares of merlot grapes totaling 2,817 plants; approximately one hectare of cabernet sauvignon with 2,536 vines; some 0.25 hectares of malbec grapes with 623 vines; and 0.2 hectares containing 508 cabernet franc vines.

“The vineyard was planted in 1999 with four Bordeaux grape varieties. The 20th anniversary harvest of 2019 produced a crop yield of 15.7 tonnes, made up of 7.7 tonnes of merlot, 4.6 tonnes of cabernet sauvignon, 2.2 tonnes of malbec and 1.2 tonnes of cabernet franc,” Hayde said.

“The vines are generously spaced in 2.2-metre rows with 1.8 metres between plants. The site’s albic ultic soil, mild climate and efficient drainage offer good growing and, in most seasons, ripening conditions. Moderate yields have been targeted to produce well-ripened fruit, resulting in high-calibre wine.”

The property incorporates a 160-square metre tasting room/restaurant and a 52-square metre, two-bedroom visitor cottage.

Additional infrastructure includes a water bore, insulated wine storage containers and cooling systems and a commercial-grade wastewater treatment facility. A new tar-sealed driveway leads onto the property from the public road.

“A cleared area of 1,075 square metres among the vines at the property’s highest point – with sweeping views across the island, Hauraki Gulf and Auckland city – offers exciting development options,” Hayde said.

“This is one of the most commanding locations on the island and could be ideally suited for a luxury home or holiday accommodation, or a larger format dining, events or conference facility.”

The northernmost portion of the property is cleared, with much of this area being near-level. The visitor cottage is on level land, with a customer parking area to the rear, and beyond that is the existing tasting room/restaurant.

South of the restaurant, running along the western boundary through to the southern boundary, is 3.5-hectares of covenanted native bush.

Productive land at the site is zoned Landform 5 under the Hauraki Gulf Islands section of Auckland Council’s district plan. This provides for uses including pastoral activities, horticulture and woodlots, while maintaining the open pattern and rural character of the landscape.

Remaining areas are zoned Landform 7, which aims to protect the natural and visual qualities of the bush.

Clifford said the Trig Hill Road site was surrounded by a mixture of executive properties – including high-standard lifestyle blocks and some residential properties – and close to beaches, vineyards and holiday accommodation.

“Waiheke is easily accessible by car and passenger ferries from Auckland. A new marina approved for Kennedy Point will provide berths for 180 boats. The Trig Hill Road property is also located right beside the island’s airstrip,” Clifford said.

“Thanks to these options, travel times to Waiheke compare favourably to driving to alternative coastal destinations and the island is expected to grow as a popular location for permanent and holiday homes.”

El Bakary said that, as one of Waiheke’s most respected vineyards, Peacock Sky was part of a wider story which had seen a dedicated community of wine growers establish Waiheke’s reputation as New Zealand’s “Island of Wine”.

“This property combines that story with a high-quality set up and one of Waiheke’s best locations, but it presents multiple options to future owners. Buyers may decide to capitalise on the vendors’ hard work in viticulture – but they also have the opportunity to create something new by developing a high-quality residence or destination visitor facility,” she said.

