Auckland BNZ Branches Operating Under Alert Level 3

Press Release – Bank of New Zealand

With Auckland now in COVID-19 Alert Level 3, the following BNZ branches will be open 10am to 2pm Thursday 13 and Friday 14 August:

Ponsonby

Albany

Botany

New Lynn

Manukau

Newmarket

Link Drive

Pukekohe

There will be strict physical distancing measures in place in line with government guidelines. There will be controlled entry, customers are encouraged to check in on the COVID Tracer App, and BNZ staff will be wearing masks.

Only the following basic services will be available:

Withdrawing or depositing cash (personal banking and essential small business transactions, but not large business withdrawals or deposits)

Setting up or changing your PIN number

Getting set up with Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards

Getting set up with online banking.

BNZ urges customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of going into a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line is still available.

Around the rest of the country, BNZ branches and Partners Centres will continue to operate regular hours.

