Association Reveals Retail Down 85%, Encourages Local Shopping

Press Release – Takapuna Beach Business Association

“We strongly encourage Aucklanders to shop local from Monday and support retailers who have done it tough in the latest lockdown,” says Takapuna Beach Business Association (TBBA) chief executive, Terence Harpur.

The TBBA has released Paymark data showing retail spend in the North Shore metropolitan centre fell by 84.9% in the week ending 23 August compared to the same week last year. In the week prior Takapuna retail trade was down 64.4% when four and a half of those days were during Auckland’s Level 3 lockdown.

“We always knew Level 3 would be bad, but 85% is crippling for business. In fact, it’s not far off the 97% drop in trade we experienced during Level 4 in April. Level 2 can’t come soon enough, with our retailers and hospitality operators set to welcome everyone with open arms,” says Mr Harpur.

Takapuna’s latest Marketview weekly report shows spending in Takapuna on Food, Liquor & Pharmacies was -43.7%; Hospitality & Accommodation -86.0%; Clothing, Footwear & Dept. Stores -95.1%; Home & Recreational Retailing -88.9%; and all other -89.9%.

He says with Auckland’s latest lockdown hitting hospitality operators and most retailers so hard, it’s imperative the city and country steps down from Level 2 as soon as it’s safe.

“Level 2 will be a big improvement but it’s still restrictive on business. Restaurants, cafés, bars and retailers need to adhere to physical distancing requirements, forcing many to operate at a fraction of their usual capacity. Patrons all need to be seated, but when you can’t have as many tables and chairs, the likes of hospitality will still see their revenue down in Level 2,” he says.

Mr Harpur says a possible Level 1.5 should still be a major consideration for the Government. There have been significant improvements in contact tracing, Kiwis wearing masks, and the community is now much more educated about overall health protection since the levels were put in place back in March.

“Another concern with Level 2 is it encourages people to work from home. We’re now calling on office-based businesses to think about the impact keeping staff home has on town centres like ours. Working from home really hits our shops, restaurants, and personal services. We need everyone to come back to the office.

“Seeing locals, visitors, and employees all returning to Auckland’s 50 or so town centres this week will be a sight for sore eyes. We really appreciate everyone’s support in advance,” says Terence Harpur.

