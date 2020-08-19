Comments Off on AIA Vitality Grant Recipients Get Up To $50,000 Local Community Boost

Press Release – AIA NZ

Life, health and wellbeing insurer AIA New Zealand is excited to announce the winners of its AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Initiative.

The initiative has been designed to help financial advisers make a difference in local neighbourhoods and highlight the importance of health, wellbeing and overall financial resilience to New Zealand. Through a competitive application process, ten nationwide winners, from Auckland to Canterbury, will receive up to $50,000 towards inspiring programmes that make a positive difference to the health and wellbeing of local communities.

Sam Tremethick, AIA’s chief partnership insurance officer, says they have been blown away by the calibre and consideration of the entries received.

“It’s been fantastic to see how invested financial advisers are in their local communities, and inspiring to read through the nominations and get a true understanding of how determined people are to make a difference in their neighbourhoods,” says Sam.

“It wasn’t easy to pick ten AIA Vitality Grant winners given the quality of the nominations, and we have no doubt those successful will go on to make positive change in their communities.

“AIA New Zealand is investing up to $500,000 into local communities where it matters most, and now our focus is on bringing these initiatives to life for locals across the country to embrace.”

AIA believes physical wellbeing, fitness, mental health and quality of life are all important and intrinsically linked. The AIA Vitality Business and Community Grant Initiative aims to help New Zealand become the healthiest nation in the world, by starting in our local communities.

All AIA Vitality Grant submissions underwent a stringent judging process with former All Black and AIA Vitality ambassador Ian Jones featuring on the judging panel.

Ian says: “To show just how committed people are to their communities, many of the grant submissions are projects already underway, and the grant will ensure recipients can create bigger and better opportunities for their neighbourhoods.

“AIA is giving further encouragement to people already out there in their communities who are dedicated to making changes.”

Each winner is being assigned a mentor from AIA’s executive team who will work with project leads to launch or develop their local initiative and help them get the most out of the grant funding.

The ten winners are:

The Adviser Platform in partnership with BBT, nationwide : country-wide campaign targeted at tradies and focusing on health and safety.

: country-wide campaign targeted at tradies and focusing on health and safety. Kim du Chateau and It’s All Sorted , Auckland : development of an online app for Sisters United, providing a ‘one stop shop’ digital platform for young women with resources, workshops and a safe, engaging place for youth to build resiliency and positive wellbeing.

, : development of an online app for providing a ‘one stop shop’ digital platform for young women with resources, workshops and a safe, engaging place for youth to build resiliency and positive wellbeing. Alan Leuluai and Leuluai Financial, Auckland : a 12-week fitness programme targeted at Māori and Pasifika communities including discounted memberships and training support.

: a 12-week fitness programme targeted at Māori and Pasifika communities including discounted memberships and training support. Leelee Li and her team from Millennium Insurance Group, Hamilton : seminars on depression, diabetes and exercise awareness focused on Hamilton’s Asian community.

: seminars on depression, diabetes and exercise awareness focused on Hamilton’s Asian community. Simon Gower and Millenium Insurance Group, Hamilton : facilitating learn to swim programmes in low decile schools in Hamilton.

: facilitating learn to swim programmes in low decile schools in Hamilton. Hurford Parker Financial Services, Hawke’s Bay : activation at Hawke’s Bay A&P Show to promote mental health awareness.

: activation at Hawke’s Bay A&P Show to promote mental health awareness. Lance Parker-Wadham from Parka Insurances, lower North Island : championing men’s mental health through a series of events at local venues in partnership with community clubs and motivational speakers.

: championing men’s mental health through a series of events at local venues in partnership with community clubs and motivational speakers. Thrive, Manawatu : pathway programme promoting healthy living and wellbeing in the local agricultural community.

: pathway programme promoting healthy living and wellbeing in the local agricultural community. Dean Logan from Logan Smythe and Associates, Canterbury : science-backed mindfulness and wellbeing courses to improve community mental, emotional and physical wellbeing in conjunction with Community Wellbeing North Canterbury and Mindfulness North Canterbury.

: science-backed mindfulness and wellbeing courses to improve community mental, emotional and physical wellbeing in conjunction with Community Wellbeing North Canterbury and Mindfulness North Canterbury. Joel Mclachlan from Advice Kiwi, Canterbury: establishing a Menzshed in the Waimakariri District to support men’s mental health through providing a place for men to foster friendships and give back to the community.

