A Dynamic And Fresh Look For Chapman Tripp

Today is a significant milestone for Chapman Tripp as the firm unveils its dynamic and refreshed look – a modernised visual identity that better reflects the firm’s vision, strategy and people.

Clients & Markets Director, Kate Packer says, “How we present ourselves is important for our sense of belonging as well as client perception, experience and engagement. The refresh allows the brand to reflect and keep pace with who we are as a firm, our values, the way we work and the results we help our clients achieve.”

With a nod to the past, Chapman Tripp has retained elements of its previous logo-mark shape and colour. Now modernised, the refreshed brand is intended to strongly represent the human nature of the firm. The dynamic, future-proofed design includes animated spiral patterns said to reflect the ever-changing nature of the legal environment for our people, our clients and our community.

“Ultimately, a brand refresh not only demonstrates to the wider market that we’re modern, it also shows that we’re connected to changing and adapting to the world we live and work in,” said Packer, who was also the Brand Refresh Project team lead.

“Our refreshed brand is our differentiator. It creates a sense of momentum for everyone at Chapman Tripp, and something we are collectively proud of,” she adds.

Alongside the visual refresh, Chapman Tripp is taking advantage of the opportunity to further leverage innovation. This includes identifying changes to help support the firm’s sustainability efforts, and moving away from unnecessary printing and waste.

The brand refresh also coincides with the firm’s Auckland office moving into the PwC Tower at Commercial Bay. Chapman Tripp will occupy three levels of the Tower from Monday 10 August.

