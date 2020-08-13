$50 Million Powerball And $1 Million Strike Must Be Won

Press Release – Lotto New Zealand

Powerball has rolled over to a mammoth $50 million and must be won on Saturday.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners – i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared equally amongst all of the winners. Read about how a Must Be Won draw works here.

“There’s every chance that the jackpot will be split by multiple winners. In last night’s draw 35 people won Second Division, with 4 of those also winning Powerball Second Division. If the same happens on Saturday, the jackpot will be shared by multiple winners,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto New Zealand.

Saturday’s draw will be the seventh time in Lotto NZ history that Powerball has reached a Must Be Won draw with a jackpot of over $30 million.

In 2008, five players split the jackpot and took home $6.1 million each

In 2011, two players split the jackpot and took home $17.4 million each

In 2013, one player from Auckland took home $33.1 million

In July 2016, three players split the jackpot and took home $13.3 million each

In November 2016 one player from Auckland took home $44.1 million

In February 2020, two players from Auckland and Hawkes Bay split the historic $50 million jackpot, taking home $25.1 million each.

Strike Four will be $1 million this Saturday and also must be won.

“It’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big this Saturday – even if the prize is split. We can’t wait to meet our new millionaire or millionaires!” Says Marie.

Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer that is open, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App and are encouraged to grab their ticket early.

“Our MyLotto website and app has never been so busy as the number of people playing online has increased by 33% since March,” says Marie.

“The big increase in people playing online, combined with a high jackpot, means we are seeing unprecedented demand online.”

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visit MyLotto.

“We know this is an exciting time for Kiwis all around the country and we definitely see more people join the game for a Must Be Won draw. It only takes one ticket to be in to win and we’re encouraging all players not to spend more than they can afford and are comfortable with,” says Marie.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

Largest Powerball wins by an individual

Date Amount Retailer Location 1 Nov 2016 $44.1 million Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor Auckland 2 Sep 2013 $33.1 million One Step Ahead Auckland 3 Sep 2017 $30.2 million Richmond Superette Taupo 4 Oct 2010 $28.7 million Mobil Papakura Auckland 5 May 2017 $27 million Martina Four Square Thames

