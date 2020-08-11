on 191 Kiwis Have Become Overnight Multi-millionaires With Powerball – Who Will Be Next?

Comments Off on 191 Kiwis Have Become Overnight Multi-millionaires With Powerball – Who Will Be Next?

Press Release – Lotto New Zealand

Who will be the next to join Lotto NZ’s exclusive Powerball winners’ club?

If Powerball is struck tomorrow night, the lucky winner – or winners – will join the 191 Kiwis who have become multi-millionaires with Powerball since the game began in 2001.

“There’s a life-changing $43 million up for grabs tomorrow night and if it’s won by a single player, it will be the second largest Powerball prize ever won,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ

Over the past 19 years, more than $1.62 billion has been won on Powerball, with the average winning prize being $8.8 million.

Powerball was first won in June 2001 when a Northland player scooped up $8 million after purchasing their ticket at Shell NZ Limited (Kensington).

The largest ever win in Powerball history came in November 2016 when a couple from the Hibiscus Coast won $44.1 million after purchasing their ticket from Dairy Flat Food Mart and Liquor.

The most recent Powerball win was in mid-June when an Auckland woman won $10.3 million after purchasing her ticket from Richmond Road Superette.

She is one of seven Powerball multi-millionaires so far in 2020, with the average winning amount being $14.1 million.

A young Auckland family who won $25.1 million in February this year said the best thing about winning was being able to support their family.

“It’s still hard to believe – things like this don’t happen to people like us,” said the winner.

“The main thing for us is setting up this money so many generations benefit – our children, their children and so on. It can do so much for our family’s future,” said the winner.

A Manawatu couple who claimed $13.2 million in April, described winning as ‘an incredible feeling’.

“A million thoughts run through your head about the difference it’s going to make. Not just in our lives but for our family and friends too,” said the man.

“That’s what is going to make it special for us – the pleasure we will get from helping people.”

This year’s winners have come from up and down the country, with the following destinations claiming Powerball First Division wins – Auckland (2), Hamilton, Hawke’s Bay, New Plymouth, Manuwatu and Christchurch.

“It’s amazing to think that almost 200 Kiwis have become multi-millionaires with Powerball in the last 19 years,” says Marie

“All of those players saw their lives change in a moment when they found out they had won big with Powerball and we’re so excited to meet New Zealand’s newest multi-millionaire – or millionaires!

“We are encouraging players to get in early to purchase their ticket to make sure they’re in to win as we are experiencing unprecedented demand both in-store and online.”

The years 2018 and 2019 both had 16 players win with First Division Powerball – the highest number of wins for a calendar year.

Last year, $200 million was won on First Division Powerball – which is the highest cumulative amount won on the game in a calendar year.

Lotto games are based on a lot of people, spending a little bit of money in the hope of winning big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play smart – this means being informed, having fun and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer visitMyLotto.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

*From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url