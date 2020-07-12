on Writers’ Café Announces The Release Of The Best Of Auckland

Comments Off on Writers’ Café Announces The Release Of The Best Of Auckland

Press Release – Writers’ Cafe Auckland

Writers’ Café are releasing ‘Best of Auckland’, a new collection of the best of Auckland stories and poetry of 2019. With works from a select range of new, emerging and established Auckland writers, Best of Auckland is sure to delight readers with its range of themes and breadth of emotions, much of which takes place in our familiar cityscape, in places like Karangahape Road, Point Chevalier, Henderson, and Waiheke.

Including works by 2019 Sunday Star Times Short Story Award winners Jill Varani and 2018 runner-up and award-winning novelist Eileen Merriman, and award winning poet Siobhan Harvey, Best of Auckland also includes newer authors, whose quality of writing gives a hint of their future status as household names within the New Zealand literary scene.

Best of Auckland is launching at Time Out bookstore at 432 Mount Eden Road on Saturday the 8th of August at 6pm. The launch is open to the public.

In 2019, Auckland writers were invited to submit their best stories and poetry, to form part of this collection that brings together the best of Auckland writing. Selecting the “best” of the over 100 entries received was far from an easy task.

Writers’ Café director Elina Kivinen says of Best of Auckland, “The quality of submissions received was very high. We are thrilled to be able to present a collection of such high calibre stories and poems that are sure to entertain, haunt, and move readers.”

Contributing author Jill Varani adds, “It’s an honour to be included in a collection that is grounded within the city I live in and call home.”

Best of Auckland is available for pre-order at https://writerscafe.nz/best-of-auckland/.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url