Watercare Drought Update: 4 July

July 4, 2020

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 58.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.
Waitākere Ranges 0mm 96.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 55.5%
Yesterday: 55.5%
Normal for this time of year: 79.8%

Water consumption:

Target for July 2020: 409 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 404 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 401 million litres

