Watercare Drought Update: 26 July

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall:

  Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought
Hūnua Ranges 0mm 53mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, our water catchments have received around 23 per cent less rainfall than normal.
Waitākere Ranges 1.5mm 29.5mm

How full the dams are (in total):

Today: 59.6%
Yesterday: 59.6%
Normal for this time of year: 83.2%

Water consumption:

Target for July 2020: 409 million litres or less a day
Yesterday’s consumption 392 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 397 million litres

