Synthony Spectacular Coming To NPDC’s TSB Bowl Of Brooklands

The ultimate celebration of dance music featuring an 80-piece orchestra and a spectacular light show will get NPDC’s TSB Bowl of Brooklands pumping on 23 January with the first ever outdoor performance by Synthony.

Synthony includes the Auckland Symphony Orchestra collaborating with some of New Zealand’s top DJs, vocalists and musicians and will feature a special light and laser show for the iconic New Plymouth venue.

The Auckland Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Peter Thomas and hosted by George FM DJ General Lee, with a live set by Weird Together, a DJ set by Tim Phin, plus special guest performances by Jason Kerrison, Hollie Smith, Ria Hall, Cherie Mathieson, Nate Dousand, Christian Mausia, and Lewis McCallum.

The show starts in the afternoon with classic summer grooves before playing club favourites and features music that spans a generation, from the likes of Eurythmics, Basement Jaxx, Fat Boy Slim, Avicii, Pink Floyd, Eric Prydz and more.

“This is the first time Synthony has put on a show outdoors so we’re delighted they are bringing their spectacular show to the TSB Bowl of Brooklands,” says NPDC Recreation and Culture Manager Teresa Turner.

“We’re Building a Lifestyle Capital in our district and a key part of this is bringing great events to our venues. The Bowl was made for nights like this with brilliant music, a summer’s evening and a wonderful Taranaki crowd.”

The concert is the second Summer at the Bowl event announced for January 2021 with L.A.B, one of Aotearoa’s hottest live bands, and a host of stellar Kiwi support acts including Mako Road, The Black Seeds, Bailey Wiley and Anna Coddington performing on 9 January.

“In the post-Covid-19 world, we’re delighted to be able to put on two incredible shows with fabulous Kiwi acts and we can’t wait to get dancing when Synthony hit the Bowl on 23 January,” added Ms Turner.

Synthony founder and producer, Erika Amoore, says she’s incredibly excited to bring Kiwis an outstanding musical showcase based on performances of the world’s best dance music, performed solely by Kiwi musicians.

“It’s amazing to be able to pull together the 200+ local artists and crew that make these events happen. Even with our borders closed to international musicians, we have all the talent we need right here.”

General public tickets are $95 plus fees and are on sale from 9am, Wednesday 5 August from the TSB Showplace box office, over the phone on 0800 TICKETEK, or online at www.ticketek.co.nz.

A limited number of discounted early bird tickets are available online only on Tuesday 4 August from 9am until 8am, Wednesday 5 August (or until allocation exhausted). Those who are signed up to the New Plymouth Event Venues database before Tuesday morning will get access. Anyone who hasn’t yet signed up can do so at npeventvenues.nz. Tickets are $150 for R18 Gold (standing platform), $130 for Silver (standing platform), $69 for limited early bird General Admission and $95 for General Admission.

