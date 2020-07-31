Summer Thieves Release Bandaids & Lipstick

Press Release – The Label

SUMMER THIEVES

BANDAIDS AND LIPSTICK

OUT TODAY!

playing at Tuning Fork,Auckland tomorrow

August 1st TICKETS HERE

full tour dates below

LISTEN TO BANDAIDS & LIPSTICK HERE



Photo credit: Oli Spencer

“Summer Thieves have retained the songwriting process that Ōtepoti is renowned for while adding a dash of big city polish in their latest offering”

– Moments Passed

“it won’t be long before the major labels come knocking at their door.”

– Muzic.net.nz

Electric five-piece, Summer Thieves, release their long-awaited EP, Bandaids & Lipstick today. Laced with infectious melodies, guitar-driven rhythms, and rock-heavy riffs, Bandaids & Lipstick epitomises Summer Thieves’ unique fusion of roots, pop, rock and hip-hop.

Summer Thieves are currently on a nationwide tour celebrating the new release! Following packed out shows in Raglan and Mt Maunganui, Summer Thieves will take the party to Auckland’s Tuning Fork tomorrow night with support from LA WOMEN. Limited tickets still available – get them HERE! Full dates below.

“It’s definitely been the longest we haven’t been on a stage since the beginning of the band. So it’s fair to say we’re coming in hot.” – Jake Barton (singer and guitarist).

tour poster and album artwork by Harris Keenan

1st August – Tuning Fork, Auckland – Tickets

6th August – Mono Nights UCSA, Christchurch – Tickets

7th August – Catacombs, Dunedin – Tickets

8th August – Water Bar, Wanaka – Tickets

From humble beginnings performing at Dunedin parties to playing alongside some of the world’s most revered artists – Summer Thieves have rightfully earned their spot as one of Aotearoa’s most prized up and comers.

Singer and guitarist Jake Barton and drummer Johnny Ward began playing together in high school at the age of 15. Fast forward to 2011, they joined forces with Adam Spencer (bass) and consequently formed Summer Thieves. Starting at Dunedin Scarfie parties and covers gigs, they quickly became a crowd favourite and it wasn’t long before they started amassing a legion of dedicated fans nationwide. Since forming, Summer Thieves have expanded to a five-piece line-up recruiting Izzy Bones (keys and guitar) and Jarni Blair (lead guitar).

Summer Thieves teamed up with multi-award-winning producer and artist Tiki Taane for their debut album, Warped. Together they created a 12-track journey laced with catchy hooks and toe-tapping, head-bobbing rhythms. In 2017 Warped was released into the world and a slew of festival shows and sold-out tours ensued. The boys cemented themselves as a must-see within the New Zealand festival and gig circuit with repeat performances at Rhythm & Vines, Bay Dreams, Rhythm & Alps and Raglan’s Soundsplash, and it doesn’t end there! They’ve opened for hip-hop royalty Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Hermitude, Australia’s Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, and Ocean Alley as well as local heavyweights Six60, Katchafire and Sons Of Zion.

Bandaids and Lipstick tracklist

out July 31st (independent release)

1. All I Want

2. Hands

3. Get Away

4. My Mistake

5. Ocean Baby

6. Rey Mysterio

