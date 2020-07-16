Comments Off on Statement On Nikki Kaye

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“I am astonished to see Nikki Kaye leave politics,” says ACT Leader David Seymour, “she leaves a big hole.”

Kaye and Seymour worked closely on charter schools and End of Life Choice.

“As Under-Secretary and Minister, we worked closely to develop and expand charter schools. Nikki was a very good Minister to work with on a cutting edge area of policy.

On End of Life Choice, ACT Deputy Leader and former Auckland Central opponent, Brooke van Velden, praised Kaye’s determination to get her National colleagues on board for choice.

“Nikki was determined when it came to getting support from her National Party colleagues for the End of Life Choice Act. She brought her own gravity and sincerity to the debate having fought off breast cancer herself.

Seymour also praised Kaye’s electorate work, saying she was a model for electorate MPs.

“Nikki was a door-knocker with tremendous tenacity, winning her seat twice against Jacinda Ardern, and always on the doorstep serving her constituents.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url