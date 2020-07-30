Statement From Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head Of Managed Isolation And Quarantine

Thanks to the fast actions of Police and Defence Force staff, a person has been caught unlawfully leaving a Managed Isolation Facility in Auckland.

About 1pm on 30 July, a 32-year-old left the Crowne Plaza and was caught by police 100 metres away.

Defence Force staff verbally challenged the man as he attempted to follow them out a gate, claiming he was a worker. When asked for identification he allegedly refused, and exited onto Albert St.

AVSEC and Police were immediately alerted, and two Defence Force staff followed the man down Albert St, maintaining a safe distance while doing so until a police officer arrived. The officer was wearing a mask and gloves.

The man allegedly failed to stop, and was chased for a short distance and apprehended.

The man arrived from Brisbane on 29 July, and has not received his Covid-19 testing yet. His three-day test is scheduled for 1 August. As the returnee has yet to be tested, the police officer who arrested him is following all necessary precautions.

The man has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

