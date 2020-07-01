on Star Seekers – Seek Out The Seven Stars Of Matariki.

Press Release

Set off on a magical urban expedition in search of the seven stars of Matariki – and find your reward!

Smales Farm on Auckland’s North Shore is now home to the Matariki Star Trail – seven giant, bespoke and beautifully illuminated stars to light up your winter nights.

The reappearance of the seven Matariki stars at this time of year signals the beginning of the Māori New Year, a time for celebration, reflection and of people coming together. It’s also a time for fun, which is why we have ‘hidden’ the seven stars of the Matariki cluster all around Smales Farm for star-seekers to find.

Gather your friends and whānau and using this self-guiding trail map find the seven giant stars created by renowned light designer, Angus Muir. Bring a torch, wrap up warm and let the light guide you towards your share of $1000 worth of Goodside vouchers.

There are two ways to win:

For your chance at one of five $100 Goodside vouchers, capture the keywords located on each star and email them to community@smalesfarm.co.nz. For your chance at one of 25 $20 Goodside vouchers, upload a picture to Instagram of you with one of the stars and use the hashtag #smalesfarm.

The Matariki Star Trail is free to all star seekers and visible in the Smales Farm night sky right through the July school holidays. It is open all day too, but remember – stars are easier to find after dark!

So, make a night of magical star seeking and enjoy a meal and refreshments at the Goodside after you’ve completed the trail.

The Matariki Star Trail is open from July 1st to 15th at Smales Farm, 72 Taharoto Road, Takapuna. The stars fade into darkness each night at 9.30pm.

