Sky Tower To Shine For Constable Matthew Hunt

On Thursday 9th July, the Sky Tower will be lit blue to celebrate the life of Auckland Police Officer Constable Matthew Hunt whose funeral is being held at Eden Park earlier that day.

Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt’s family, his Police whanau and the wider Auckland community who have been deeply affected by his tragic death.

We are grateful for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in making New Zealand a safe place to live.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower as a symbol of respect or solidarity, for charities or community initiatives that we support and to mark national holidays, milestones or events.

