Sky Tower Shines For Eid Al Adha

Press Release – SKYCITY

On Friday 31st July, the Sky Tower will be lit green and white in honour of Eid al Adha – a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims around the world to mark the Pilgrimage to Hajj.

Chairperson of New Zealand Eid Day Trust, Javed Dadabhai says he’s excited about the opportunity for the Muslim community.

“We are thrilled that the SkyCity will be celebrating Eid with us again by lighting the tower to mark an important day in the calendar of New Zealand Muslims.”

Eid al Adha is the second large-scale event in the Islamic calendar and celebrates the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage for Muslims.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url