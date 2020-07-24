SHAPESHIFTER Sell Out Hawke’s Bay – Announce Second Show And Supports For All Dates
SHAPESHIFTER
The Electronica/Drum ‘n’ Bass Heavyweights
SELL OUT AUCKLAND & CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL SHOWS
SELL OUT HAWKE’S BAY SHOW / SECOND SHOW ADDED
+
SUPPORTS FOR ALL DATES ANNOUNCED!
Following up on record-breaking tours of New Zealand, the future-shocked soul outfit Shapeshifter will perform relatively intimate SOLD OUT shows at Auckland’s Town Hall on Friday October 16 and Christchurch’s Town Hall, Saturday October 17. Joined in Auckland by ambient soul electronic duo ARMA DEL AMOR and Auckland-based DJ DYLAN C and ARMA DEL AMOR and Christchurch’s own bass culture pioneer PYLONZ being added to the Christchurch bill.
Having SOLD OUT their Hawkes Bay Black Barn Amphitheatre show on Saturday October 24, Shapeshifter have added a second show on Friday October 23. Joined by Hip hop soul star, LADI6 and drum and bass board rider B.M.C both nights.
Festival appearances at NYE20 – The Other Side and Northern Bass will ring out 2020. 2021 will see Shapeshifter travel to Cargo Brewery in Queenstown for a special one-off performance Saturday, January 16 with a stacked line up featuring some of NZ’s favourite home-grown talent including hip hop artist, DAVID DALLAS, Tāmaki Makauraus reggae/hip hop musician RUBI DU, dancehall, reggae and hip hop party starters SUNSHINE SOUNDSYSTEM and ARMA DEL AMOR.
SHAPESHIFTER
AUCKLAND
TOWN HALL
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 – SOLD OUT
With special guests ARMA DEL AMOR & DYLAN C
CHRISTCHURCH
TOWN HALL
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 – SOLD OUT
With special guests ARMA DEL AMOR & PYLONZ
HAWKE’S BAY
BLACK BARN AMPHITHEATRE
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 – NEW SHOW ADDED
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SOLD OUT
With special guests LADI 6. & B.M.C
WHANGAMATA
NYE20 – THE OTHER SIDE
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
MANGAWHAI
NORTHERN BASS
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31
QUEENSTOWN
CARGO BREWERY – SELLING FAST
SATURDAY, JANUARY 16
With special guests DAVID DALLAS, RUBI DU, SUNSHINE SOUNDSYSTEM & ARMA DEL AMOR
Tickets for all shows on sale now – go to SHAPESHIFTER.CO.NZ for all ticketing info.
SHAPESHIFTER’s music is crafted by a living, breathing band of musicians, with all the form-changing sonic possibilities live instrumentation offers. The five-strong lineup of P.Digsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths/MPC) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have created their very own heavy soul; a stadium-sized sound which adds layers of drum & bass, jazz, funk, rock and electronica to solid bass culture foundations.
Off the grid and out of this world, from the clubs to packed festival fields, Shapeshifter’s transcendent sound has already seen them achieve extraordinary things. Record-breaking New Zealand tours, scene-setting appearances at festivals like Glastonbury, The Big Chill, Big Day Out and Parklife, sold-out performances across Europe, multiple music awards, four EPs and five LPs — three with platinum sales — and an army of fans who return to relive the experience time and time again. These are just some of Shapeshifter’s towering achievements.
It’s time to celebrate, New Zealand! Don’t miss the super-sized sound from SHAPESHIFTER – touring nationally this October and January.
SHAPESHIFTER – New Zealand 2020
AUCKLAND – TOWN HALL – FRIDAY OCTOBER 16
CHRISTCHURCH – TOWN HALL – SATURDAY OCTOBER 17
HAWKES BAY – BLACK BARN AMPHITHEATRE – FRIDAY OCTOBER 23 / SATURDAY OCTOBER 24
QUEENSTOWN – CARGO BREWERY – SATURDAY JANUARY 16
Tickets on sale now – go to SHAPESHIFTER.CO.NZ for all ticketing info.
