on SHAPESHIFTER Sell Out Hawke’s Bay – Announce Second Show And Supports For All Dates

Comments Off on SHAPESHIFTER Sell Out Hawke’s Bay – Announce Second Show And Supports For All Dates

Press Release – The Label

SHAPESHIFTER

The Electronica/Drum ‘n’ Bass Heavyweights

SELL OUT AUCKLAND & CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL SHOWS

SELL OUT HAWKE’S BAY SHOW / SECOND SHOW ADDED

+

SUPPORTS FOR ALL DATES ANNOUNCED!

Following up on record-breaking tours of New Zealand, the future-shocked soul outfit Shapeshifter will perform relatively intimate SOLD OUT shows at Auckland’s Town Hall on Friday October 16 and Christchurch’s Town Hall, Saturday October 17. Joined in Auckland by ambient soul electronic duo ARMA DEL AMOR and Auckland-based DJ DYLAN C and ARMA DEL AMOR and Christchurch’s own bass culture pioneer PYLONZ being added to the Christchurch bill.

Having SOLD OUT their Hawkes Bay Black Barn Amphitheatre show on Saturday October 24, Shapeshifter have added a second show on Friday October 23. Joined by Hip hop soul star, LADI6 and drum and bass board rider B.M.C both nights.

Festival appearances at NYE20 – The Other Side and Northern Bass will ring out 2020. 2021 will see Shapeshifter travel to Cargo Brewery in Queenstown for a special one-off performance Saturday, January 16 with a stacked line up featuring some of NZ’s favourite home-grown talent including hip hop artist, DAVID DALLAS, Tāmaki Makauraus reggae/hip hop musician RUBI DU, dancehall, reggae and hip hop party starters SUNSHINE SOUNDSYSTEM and ARMA DEL AMOR.

SHAPESHIFTER

AUCKLAND

TOWN HALL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16 – SOLD OUT

With special guests ARMA DEL AMOR & DYLAN C

CHRISTCHURCH

TOWN HALL

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 – SOLD OUT

With special guests ARMA DEL AMOR & PYLONZ

HAWKE’S BAY

BLACK BARN AMPHITHEATRE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 – NEW SHOW ADDED

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 – SOLD OUT

With special guests LADI 6. & B.M.C

WHANGAMATA

NYE20 – THE OTHER SIDE

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

MANGAWHAI

NORTHERN BASS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

QUEENSTOWN

CARGO BREWERY – SELLING FAST

SATURDAY, JANUARY 16

With special guests DAVID DALLAS, RUBI DU, SUNSHINE SOUNDSYSTEM & ARMA DEL AMOR

Tickets for all shows on sale now – go to SHAPESHIFTER.CO.NZ for all ticketing info.

SHAPESHIFTER’s music is crafted by a living, breathing band of musicians, with all the form-changing sonic possibilities live instrumentation offers. The five-strong lineup of P.Digsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths/MPC) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have created their very own heavy soul; a stadium-sized sound which adds layers of drum & bass, jazz, funk, rock and electronica to solid bass culture foundations.

Off the grid and out of this world, from the clubs to packed festival fields, Shapeshifter’s transcendent sound has already seen them achieve extraordinary things. Record-breaking New Zealand tours, scene-setting appearances at festivals like Glastonbury, The Big Chill, Big Day Out and Parklife, sold-out performances across Europe, multiple music awards, four EPs and five LPs — three with platinum sales — and an army of fans who return to relive the experience time and time again. These are just some of Shapeshifter’s towering achievements.

It’s time to celebrate, New Zealand! Don’t miss the super-sized sound from SHAPESHIFTER – touring nationally this October and January.

SHAPESHIFTER – New Zealand 2020

AUCKLAND – TOWN HALL – FRIDAY OCTOBER 16

CHRISTCHURCH – TOWN HALL – SATURDAY OCTOBER 17

HAWKES BAY – BLACK BARN AMPHITHEATRE – FRIDAY OCTOBER 23 / SATURDAY OCTOBER 24

QUEENSTOWN – CARGO BREWERY – SATURDAY JANUARY 16

Tickets on sale now – go to SHAPESHIFTER.CO.NZ for all ticketing info.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url