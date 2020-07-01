RFA Announces Successful Tender For Speedway Operations At Western Springs Stadium

Press Release – Regional Facilities Auckland

Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) announced today that, following a competitive tender process, Bruce Robertson from Palmerston North Speedway Limited has been selected as the new promoter for speedway operations at Western Springs Stadium.

Bruce’s success in securing the Western Springs contract reflects his considerable experience and success as a promoter, his strong focus on partnering with key stakeholders, and the strength of the commercial proposition put forward.

The current one-year venue hire agreement with Springs Promotions Ltd expired on 31 March 2020. The new, two-year venue hire agreement will be valid through to March 2022, with the option of two subsequent rights of renewal of one year each.

Bruce Robertson is a life member of Speedway New Zealand. According to the tender evaluation panel, he has an established track record as a successful speedway promoter who has helped increase driver numbers across the three tracks he is currently associated with. Having started his involvement in speedway as a successful stockcar driver, Bruce “has a very strong focus on meeting the needs of drivers. His philosophy is to create a safe and competitive racing environment that attracts drivers, allows good racing, which in turn drives public interest and attendance”.

Mr Robertson’s tender was endorsed by a number of open wheel representatives, particularly as he is committed to continuing to present the traditional Western Springs speedway classes while introducing new initiatives to grow attendance numbers. Most years, in the off season, he travels to the USA to watch Sprintcar and Midget racing and for 15 years has assisted in bringing international open wheel competitors to New Zealand.

The announcement follows a significant period of uncertainty about the future of the sport at Western Springs Stadium. The venue continues to operate while not being a designated motorsport precinct under the Auckland Unitary Plan, and speedway operations are still limited to 12 race meets and two practice sessions per summer season.

RFA’s Chief Executive, Chris Brooks, said the new agreement is a positive step for the sport of speedway in Auckland.

“We are confident that Bruce and his team will successfully continue to build the public appeal of speedway.”

The tender evaluation panel included representation from Speedway New Zealand to ensure appropriate subject matter expertise.

