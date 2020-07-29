Preview | SAS College Rugby League – July 29-30 Round

Press Release – Auckland Rugby League

Mt Albert Grammar School look to continue their unbeaten run when they host Southern Cross Campus in a crunch Premier clash this Wednesday in the latest round of SAS College Rugby League action.

Both schools were winners the last time they took the field – Mt Albert getting up against defending champions St Paul’s College 18-6 and Southern Cross Campus beating Manurewa High School 28-12.

Elsewhere in the top grade Manurewa search for their first win when they take on Kelston Boys’ High School and St Paul’s host Aorere College at Victoria Park.

In the Girls’ 9s grade on Thursday, a top-of-the-table clash takes place between Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate and Rutherford College.

Auckland Girls’ Grammar School play Lynfield and James Cook High School host Aorere.

In the Senior A boys’ grade, St Paul’s and Sir Edmund Hillary look to keep their winning streak alive when they play Whangaparaoa College and Manurewa respectively.

Lynfield hosts Birkenhead College, Western Springs College plays Avondale College and Southern Cross travel to Pakuranga College.

Westlake Boys’ High School play host to Auckland Seventh-Day Adventist High School in the remaining game.

The latest round of the U15 Boys’ 9s will see Auckland Seventh-day Adventist take on Lynfield and Sir Edmund Hillary host Southern Cross Campus.

Westlake make their way out to Papakura and Victoria Park will see St Paul’s v Manurewa. James Cook have the bye.

