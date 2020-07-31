Preview | Rd 7 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership
Week seven of the Auckland first division will see a showdown of the competition’s top four sides, with two big games to take place on Saturday afternoon.
The first is the livestreamed match between third-placed Pt Chevalier and fourth-ranked Otahuhu at Bert Henham Park.
Both sides were last-up winners, and after six games only a point separates them on the ladder.
Coverage starts at 2.00pm with kick-off at 2.30pm.
Across town at Fowlds Park Mt Albert host top-of-the-table Northcote, in a match which will also see the Roope Rooster go on the line.
Victory over Northcote would see the second-placed Lions assume the competition lead.
Elsewhere Glenora look to arrest their four-game losing streak when they host local rivals Te Atatu, while fifth-placed Richmond head south to play Papakura.
Marist hunt a third-straight win when they head over to play Mangere East at Walter Massey Park.
Rd 7 SAS Fox Memorial Premiership fixtures – all kick-off times 2.30pm, August 1 unless otherwise stated
Otahuhu v Pt Chevalier at Bert Henham Park – TEAM LISTS – WATCH HERE
Mt Albert v Northcote at Fowlds Park – TEAM LISTS
Glenora v Te Atatu at Harold Moody Reserve – TEAM LISTS
Howick v Bay Roskill at Paparoa Park – TEAM LISTS
Papakura v Richmond at Prince Edward Park – TEAM LISTS
Mangere East v Marist at Walter Massey Park – TEAM LISTS
