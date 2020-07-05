on Police Look To Locate Haami Hanara

Police are wanting to locate Haami Hanara, 16.

Haami Hanara has known friends and family in Counties Manukau, Hamilton, Flaxmere, Hastings, Whakatäne and Whanganui.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

