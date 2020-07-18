Comments Off on Police Locate 17-year-old Who Absconded From Youth Facility

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have located the 17-year-old who absconded from a youth facility in Wiri on Saturday 4 July.

He was located by Police staff at an address in the Manurewa area on Friday evening and was taken into custody without incident.

The 17-year-old will face a charge of escaping from lawful custody and will appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Saturday 18 July 2020.

We hope that this outcome brings reassurance to our communities and I would like to acknowledge the Police staff who have worked on this matter since the escape occurred.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau Police.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url