Police Appeal For West Aucklanders’ Assistance In Locating Salalene Asimotu

Police are continuing its efforts today to locate Salalene Asimotu who is missing from the West Auckland area.

The 32-year-old was reported msising from the Babich Road, Henderson area at around 9am on Monday.

Her last confirmed sighting was 2am the same day.

Inspector Stefan Sagar, Area Commander for Waitematā West, says extensive enquiries have been conducted by Police in the area since Salaene was reported missing.

“Police have been conducting area enquiries since yesterday and Search and Rescue also deployed into the area to assist.

“Eagle also conducted a number of aerial searches in the area yesterday afternoon.

“Salalene is visually impaired and her current whereabouts still remain unknown.

Police concerns continue to grow the longer that Salalene remains outstanding.

“It is vital that we locate her as soon as possible and I ask that anyone that may have seen Salalene to contact us immediately.”

Salalene is of small build and around 152cm in height.

She was last seen wearing blue pants, a black hoodie and a white jacket.

Inspector Sagar says search efforts have continued throughout the night across the Henderson and Ranui areas.

“Our efforts will continue today and Search and Rescue will again be deployed to assist with the search.

“I’m asking anyone in the Henderson and Ranui areas to keep an eye out for Salalene.

Please check around your properties or any CCTV cameras as she may have lost her way.”

Anyone who has sighted Salalene is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.

