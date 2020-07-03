on Police Appeal For Help Following Manurewa Hit And Run

Police investigating after an elderly man was killed in a hit and run incident in Manurewa last week are appealing to the public to help identify the vehicle believed to be involved.

The 79-year-old father of 5, and grandfather of 12, Jalil Mousses, had just been to visit family on the evening of June 26th when he crossed Russell Road at about 7.30pm to get to his parked car.

As he was crossing the road, a white or light coloured Honda Stream vehicle travelling at speed towards Browns Road struck him, failed to stop and fled the scene.

Sadly, Mr Mousses died at Middlemore Hospital as a result of his injuries a short time later.

Police have been supporting his family, and have been making a number of enquiries to locate the vehicle and its driver.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says the vehicle was captured on CTTV footage turning into Browns Road and is urging anyone who knows who it belongs to to contact Police.

“This is an absolute tragedy for Mr Mousses’ family.

His family were due to celebrate his 80th birthday this week, and instead are mourning his death,” he says.

“We are determined to find who is responsible and urge anyone with information about this vehicle and its driver to contact us.

To the driver, we implore you to do the right thing and turn yourself in, for the sake of his family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are also interested in speaking with anyone who has seen a vehicle of this description that has sustained some damage to the front panelling.

Mr Mousses’ family have requested privacy at this time and do not wish to be contacted by media.

Media who wish to pass their details on can do so through emailing media@police.govt.nz

