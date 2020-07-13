Comments Off on Plan Ahead For The Western Line Closure From Friday To Sunday

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Western Line train customers are reminded to start planning their journey for this Friday 17 July, as important rail work means a full three-day closure.

From 8pm on Thursday 16 July through to end of service Sunday 19 July, trains will not be running between Britomart and Swanson on the Western Line. Rail replacement buses will be operating.

It’s expected that up to 14,000 passengers could be affected on the Friday.

The Link Alliance, which has the main stations and tunnels contract for the City Rail Link project, says the closure is necessary to allow sufficient time for the installation of new track infrastructure at Mt Eden.

“Mt Eden is where CRL connects with the Western Line – it’s a massive undertaking that will make a huge difference to travel around the city,” says Dale Burtenshaw, Deputy Project Director for the Link Alliance. “Regrettably we can’t avoid the closure and we hope people will understand that the new track and signalling will, long term, allow commuter services to continue to run safely while we get on with our work safely.”

Customers who use the Western Line should consider flexible working arrangements or other ways to move about the city. Active modes such as walking, scooters or cycling are a great option to use as part of the journey into and out of the city centre. For example, the Northwestern cycle way is great commuting alternative for people on bikes.

“We’ve worked closely with City Rail Link and KiwiRail to choose the least disruptive time. With no more long weekends until later in the year, we chose these dates as we’re still in the school holidays and university students are not yet back in the city,” says Stacey van der Putten, AT’s Group Manager of Metro Services.

“If you’re affected by the closure, you could look at using some of our regular bus routes near the train stations. They’re frequent and go directly to many places such as Wynyard Quarter, Britomart and Queen St.”

For example, customers who get on at Kingsland Station should look at taking the 20 or 22 bus routes to get into the city centre. Customers who get on at New Lynn can travel on the 18 bus, which departs every six minutes towards the city.

Mt Eden Station closure

The Western Line work comes after the closure of Mt Eden train station last weekend. The closure will last four years as part of the City Rail Link project.

During this time, the new frequent 64 bus route will be available for free for customers.

Buses on the 64 run every 15 minutes between 7am to 7pm every day, connecting Kingsland, Mt Eden and Newmarket. Outside of those hours, there will be buses running at a lower frequency but are designed to the connect to the Western Line train services.

The CRL is a significant project contributing to Auckland’s future growth. When completed in 2024, it will give Aucklanders access to more trains and faster journeys in and out of central Auckland.

Mt Eden’s station construction footprint is extensive. It includes the relocation and large-scale redevelopment of the station, launching the project’s Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), removing dirt from the TBM’s excavations, constructing new overbridges and connecting the CRL tunnels with the Western Line rail corridor.

For more information on bus replacement timetables and alternative bus stops, please visit: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/buses-replace-some-trains-july/

Customers can find AT’s online journey planner here: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/#!/journey-planner

